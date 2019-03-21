Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth C. Lyons. View Sign

Lyons, Ruth C. SCOTIA Ruth C. Lyons, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with her children by her side. She was born in Albany on October 30, 1931. She was the loving wife of 65 years to the late Robert M. Lyons. Ruth was a pioneer career woman while raising her family; 1970 as a telephone operator at New York Telephone in Oneonta, N.Y. Ruth retired in 1990 from AT&T in Albany. Ruth and Bob retired and built a very active life at Deer Creek, Fla.; golfing, playing cards, building friendships with open doors to all. Her zest for life was infectious and she danced like there was no tomorrow. Ruth made lasting friendships with whoever she met.Ruth was an ever-devoted wife and mother. She adored her 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and always made time for them. Everyone was her favorite. Ruth loved her twin brother Richard Swantek (Josephine); and her sister June Marx (Frank). Sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia Lyons (late Raymond), Arlene Lyons (late Michael), Edward Lyons (Kathie), Theresa Herrick (Jack) and the late Helen and Jimmy Noonan. Also, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ruth is survived by her children, Karen Olmstead (late Pat), Diane Lyons, Tom Lyons (Pam), Ellen Morley (Randy), Paul Lyons (Alison) and Susan Lyons (Ed Gadomski). Ruth was predeceased by her parents Stephen and Cecilia Swantek; and her goddaughter/granddaughter, Shauna Nicole Morley. Ruth fought a courageous battle with breast cancer , never giving up hope. Her family is especially grateful for her care received from the Atria and then Hospice and all the volunteers who tended to Ruth and her family's every need during this difficult time. Relatives and friend are invited to visit with Ruth's family Friday, March 22, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral Services Saturday March 23, 9 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Albany at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Ruth to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Drive, Scotia, NY 12302.

