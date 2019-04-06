Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Carey. View Sign

Carey, Ruth TROY Ruthie B. Carey, 83, died April 4, 2019, in the presence of her family. Born in north Troy, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Alice (Curran) Beale and the wife of James "Jim" Carey. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, she had been employed as a secretary at several law offices in Troy and in 1998, retired from HVCC as a secretary in the Criminal Justice Program. Ruthie was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her beloved granddaughter, Samantha. She also enjoyed watching television, singing, the New York Mets, attending Mass every Saturday evening, shopping and craft fairs. Ruthie is also survived by a daughter, Alicia of Troy; a son, James of Delanson; a former daughter-in-law, Rachel of Rensselaer; a granddaughter, Samantha; a sister, Sister Mary Ruth Beale, CSJ; a brother, John (Gail) Beale; a brother-in-law, Neil Arsenault; a sister-in-law, Shirley Carey; a best friend, Roseann Guntier; and by many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by an infant son, Patrick; inlaws, Stephen and Bea Carey; and two sisters, Mary (Jim) Rossetti and Terese Arsenault. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Evergreen Commons Nursing Home. The funeral will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 until 7 p.m.







Carey, Ruth TROY Ruthie B. Carey, 83, died April 4, 2019, in the presence of her family. Born in north Troy, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Alice (Curran) Beale and the wife of James "Jim" Carey. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, she had been employed as a secretary at several law offices in Troy and in 1998, retired from HVCC as a secretary in the Criminal Justice Program. Ruthie was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her beloved granddaughter, Samantha. She also enjoyed watching television, singing, the New York Mets, attending Mass every Saturday evening, shopping and craft fairs. Ruthie is also survived by a daughter, Alicia of Troy; a son, James of Delanson; a former daughter-in-law, Rachel of Rensselaer; a granddaughter, Samantha; a sister, Sister Mary Ruth Beale, CSJ; a brother, John (Gail) Beale; a brother-in-law, Neil Arsenault; a sister-in-law, Shirley Carey; a best friend, Roseann Guntier; and by many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by an infant son, Patrick; inlaws, Stephen and Bea Carey; and two sisters, Mary (Jim) Rossetti and Terese Arsenault. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Evergreen Commons Nursing Home. The funeral will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 until 7 p.m. Funeral Home Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home

510 Pawling Ave

Troy , NY 12180

(518) 272-7651 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close