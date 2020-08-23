1/1
Ruth Carle
Carle, Ruth ALBANY Ruth Carle, 91, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Albany. Ruth was born in Saaz, Czechoslovakia, on November 18, 1928, and immigrated to the United States in 1952. She met and married her husband, Robert, in Queens, then moved to LaFayette, N.Y., in 1971 where they lived for 40 years. Ruth was a communicant and session elder at the Columbian Presbyterian Church in LaFayette. She graduated from Onondaga Community College in 1982 and went on to work, then retire, from Green & Seifter in Syracuse. Ruth loved travel, gardening, and the performing arts. Family and friends were the beneficiaries of her many hobbies including knitting, crocheting, quilting, and baking her widely acclaimed apple streusel cake - a staple at the LaFayette Apple Festival in its early years. Ruth was known best for her warm welcomes, gracious hospitality, ready smile, and love of laughter. Ruth is survived by her son, Robert F. (Margaret) Carle; her daughter, Heidemarie Carle; her cherished grandson, Theodore Pachmann Carle; her brother, Michael (Regina) Pawlitzky; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert B. Carle; and sister, Ria Kobes Kruger. Services will be private. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation for their passion and dedication to the care and support of their nursing center residents and families. www.ballweg-lunsford.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home Inc
2584 Field Ln
LaFayette, NY 13084
