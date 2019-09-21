La Belle, Ruth Catherine DELMAR Ruth La Belle, 85, passed into the hands of her Lord on September 18, 2019, in the comfort and care of her loving daughter Maryann and son-in-law Howard Sr. Ruth was born in Troy on September 29, 1933, to Raymond and Lucille Jalet. Ruth was predeceased by her parents; brother Ken Jalet; daughters, Lu Ann Wrobel and Terrie Heminway; son-in-law Trebor Heminway; granddaughter Mary Wrobel; nephews, Frank Riccata Jr., Will Bailey Jr.; and former husband Raymond La Belle. Ruth is survived by her sister Marie (Aug) Addario; children, Raymond "David" La Belle, Jerry La Belle, Paul (Robin) La Belle, Susan (Craig) Stanton, Maryann (Howard Sr. "Chuck") Cable, Mark (Jean) La Belle; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family thanks Maryann, Howard Sr. (Chuck), Sarah and Howard Jr. for all the love, care and attention they provided to mom. We also thank the staff of Albany County Hospice for making Ruth's transition as comfortable as possible. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in St. Jean's Cemetery, Troy. It is Ruth's request those wishing to remember her in a special way to please have a Mass said for her in your local church or make a donation to Albany County Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY, 12205. Arrangements made by Sturges Funeral and Cremations, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar, where you may submit online condolences.



