Hannay, Ruth Christine WESTERLO Ruth Christine Hannay, 67 of Westerlo, died on Friday, July 5, 2019. Ruth was valedictorian of her class at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School; she earned her undergraduate degree in biology at Gordon College in Wenham, Mass., and her M.L.S. degree in information science from the University at Albany. Ruth worked at several libraries, most notably as the founding librarian of the Westerlo Town Library at its current location. She volunteered at the Free Clinic of the Capital City Rescue Mission, and served for many years as church clerk and librarian of the First Baptist Church of Westerlo. She continued in the traditions of her grandmother Hazel Barber Hannay with her love for the church and missions--She communicated directly with the Church's missionaries as part of the Global Task Force. She also served the Church as assistant director and registrar of the Vacation Bible School, as coordinator of the Pioneer Girls Clubs, and as treasurer of the MBI Guild. Ruth was a dear friend to many in Westerlo, providing rides and help to those in need. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, George and Emma Rogers Hannay; and by her sister Loraine Adele Hannay, and brother Roger Allen Hannay (Sherley). She is survived by her brother David Hannay (Ann) of Westerlo; and her sisters, Deborah Hannay VanDerMolen (Ed) of St. Charles, Ill., and Sarah Hannay Schoof (Ron) of Bremerton, Wash. She leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews who all loved their Aunt Ruthie. Ruth had a brilliant mind and enjoyed all sorts of word games. She was almost always able to come up with the answers on T.V. shows like Jeopardy before the on-air contestants. She served as an excellent proofreader not only for her church, but also for the family business, Hannay Reels. A memorial service is being held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, in the First Baptist Church in Westerlo, 618 State Route 143, Westerlo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church, P.O. Box 130, Westerlo, NY, 12193 or to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019