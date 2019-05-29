Cunningham, Ruth COHOES Ruth Cunningham, 92 of Earl Lynn Court, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Dorgan Robinson. Ruth was a graduate of Troy High School and worked in the office at Cluett & Peabody Co. in her earlier years. She was very active at St. Michael's Church in Cohoes, was a former member of their Rosary Society and also worked as a teacher's aide at the former St. Michael's School. Ruth was the loving wife of the late George Cunningham; the beloved mother of Dianne Folsom of Cohoes and grandmother of Jack Folsom of Florida. She was the sister of Matthew Robinson of Colonie and Barbara "Bonny" Lattimor of Malta. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Harry, Jack, Fred, Norma, Evelyn, Anna, Elsie and Lois. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory please visit, Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary