Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Elgie Brewer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brewer, Ruth Elgie FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Ruth Elgie Brewer died on September 4, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Thomas L. Brewer; and her grandson Samuel Biedermann. She is survived by her six children: Thomas E. Brewer (Constance), Laurie Brewer (Patricia), Brian Brewer (Rick), Lynn Brewer, Pamela Biedermann (John) and Paul Brewer (Barbara); 10 grandchildren: Wesley Brewer (Sarah), Todd Brewer (Katie), Andreas Biedermann (Shala), Alex Biedermann (Amanda), Max Biedermann, (Scarlet), Morgan de la Madriz (Fernando), Kristofer Munoz-Brewer, Paul Kyle Brewer (Lauren), Leah Grace Cushman (Jonathan) and Mark Weldon Brewer (Abigail); and five great-grandchildren: Charlie Brewer, Maggie Brewer, Nathaniel Brewer, Eleanor Brewer, Carter Grace Cushman and Esme de la Madriz. She was born on July 19, 1924, in Albany to Augustus and Lillian Elgie. She graduated from Altamont High School and Albany State Teacher's College. Throughout her life she was a strong advocate for educational practices that would help each child achieve his/her potential. She was a member of the Episcopal Church where she supported religious education. She worked for the Boy Scouts of America in Valley Forge, Pa. During World War II, she met Thomas Larche Brewer of Malone, N.Y. and they married on August 24, 1946. The focus of her life was her family. She and her husband devoted themselves to providing their children and grandchildren with the education, experiences and opportunities that would enable each of them to develop their gifts. They emphasized developing independence, self-reliance and responsibility to family, friends and the community. She was very sensitive to those less fortunate and would often say if everyone gave just a little, it would make a big difference for those in need. She leaves behind a legacy of devotion to family, and care and compassion for others. Those values are deeply engrained in the family and are continuing to be passed on to the next generation. After retirement to Ormond Beach, Fla., Ruth and Tom enjoyed serving in volunteer capacities in their community, traveling nationally and internationally with friends, and entertaining the grandchildren on their Florida vacations. They were avid gardeners, collected art, and often hosted a friendly game of bridge with neighbors that included a new dessert to sample. The family would like to thank the staff at Preserves at Palm-Aire Senior Community, John Knox Village Rehabilitation Center, and Dr. Sandhya Nemade for their care and support. A private family memorial service and interment will occur at a later date in the Albany Rural Cemetery in Albany. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a donation to a .



Brewer, Ruth Elgie FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Ruth Elgie Brewer died on September 4, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Thomas L. Brewer; and her grandson Samuel Biedermann. She is survived by her six children: Thomas E. Brewer (Constance), Laurie Brewer (Patricia), Brian Brewer (Rick), Lynn Brewer, Pamela Biedermann (John) and Paul Brewer (Barbara); 10 grandchildren: Wesley Brewer (Sarah), Todd Brewer (Katie), Andreas Biedermann (Shala), Alex Biedermann (Amanda), Max Biedermann, (Scarlet), Morgan de la Madriz (Fernando), Kristofer Munoz-Brewer, Paul Kyle Brewer (Lauren), Leah Grace Cushman (Jonathan) and Mark Weldon Brewer (Abigail); and five great-grandchildren: Charlie Brewer, Maggie Brewer, Nathaniel Brewer, Eleanor Brewer, Carter Grace Cushman and Esme de la Madriz. She was born on July 19, 1924, in Albany to Augustus and Lillian Elgie. She graduated from Altamont High School and Albany State Teacher's College. Throughout her life she was a strong advocate for educational practices that would help each child achieve his/her potential. She was a member of the Episcopal Church where she supported religious education. She worked for the Boy Scouts of America in Valley Forge, Pa. During World War II, she met Thomas Larche Brewer of Malone, N.Y. and they married on August 24, 1946. The focus of her life was her family. She and her husband devoted themselves to providing their children and grandchildren with the education, experiences and opportunities that would enable each of them to develop their gifts. They emphasized developing independence, self-reliance and responsibility to family, friends and the community. She was very sensitive to those less fortunate and would often say if everyone gave just a little, it would make a big difference for those in need. She leaves behind a legacy of devotion to family, and care and compassion for others. Those values are deeply engrained in the family and are continuing to be passed on to the next generation. After retirement to Ormond Beach, Fla., Ruth and Tom enjoyed serving in volunteer capacities in their community, traveling nationally and internationally with friends, and entertaining the grandchildren on their Florida vacations. They were avid gardeners, collected art, and often hosted a friendly game of bridge with neighbors that included a new dessert to sample. The family would like to thank the staff at Preserves at Palm-Aire Senior Community, John Knox Village Rehabilitation Center, and Dr. Sandhya Nemade for their care and support. A private family memorial service and interment will occur at a later date in the Albany Rural Cemetery in Albany. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a donation to a . Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations