Filkins, Ruth ALBANY Ruth Madeline Kemp Filkins died peacefully on November 18, 2019. Born in New York City on May 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Edna Kemp and beloved wife of Harold Filkins for 63 years until his death in 2014. A wonderful mother and grandmother, she will be remembered for her fierce love of her family, Grove Avenue, the Yankees and Irish music. Growing up in Albany, Ruth graduated from St. Theresa of Avila and Vincentian Institute. She also attended both Towson College in Maryland and the University of Kentucky. Ruth's career as a AAA travel agent combined perfectly with Harold's career at TWA and allowed them to enjoy worldwide travel along with family vacations on Cape Cod and summer days at the track in Saratoga. She is survived by her son, William Filkins of East Dover, Vt.; daughter Barbara Filkins Gillespie (Tom) of Wilton, Conn.; and four grandchildren, Brendan and Holidae Filkins, and Thomas and Patrick Gillespie. Interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetary will be scheduled in May. Those wishing to remember Ruth may donate to the ( ).



