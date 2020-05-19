Santon, Ruth Grace (Harper) ALBANY Ruth Grace (Harper) Santon, 96, passed away (peacefully, suddenly) Monday, May 11, 2020. Ruth was the daughter of the late Charles Harper and Johanna Daw Harper. Ruth was the devoted wife to the late Howard O. Santon. They were married in 1957. Ruth was a long-time member and a communicant of Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Ruth worked for many years at Huyck Felt, Co. in Rensselaer prior to retiring. Ruth is survived by her children, Howard (Sharon) Santon III of Albany and William (Patricia) Santon of St. Augustine, Fla.; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her niece, Alison Burke; several nieces and nephews; and her very close friends, Connie and Joe Duhamel. Along with her husband, Ruth was predeceased by her daughter, Ruth (Toody) Purtell; and sister, Shirley (Harper) Rivers. Services will be held privately by the family. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Ruth's name - https://rcda.thankyou4caring.org/cathedralic/general To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.