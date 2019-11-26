Henderson, Ruth DELMAR Ruth S. Henderson, 89, passed away on November 19, 2019. Ruth was the wife of the late Robert J. Prior Sr. and A. William Henderson; and is the the loving mother of Kathleen Prior Miles of Guilderland and Deborah (Joseph) Dottino of Delmar, and the late Robert (Jake) Prior. Grandmother of Jeremy and Jason Miller, Justine Prior Arvidson; great-grandmother of Jake Miller and Nolan Arvidson; sister of Kathleen Murphy and the late John, Donald and Thomas Scherer; and many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019