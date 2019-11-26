Ruth Henderson

Guest Book
  • "On behalf of Academy of the Holy Names, please accept my..."
    - Susan Tobin, Director of Development
  • "So sad, my thoughts are with you Kathy and Debbie. Always..."
    - Kate Prior/ Gardner
  • "So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all..."
    - Kathy & Kim Cooke
  • "Ruth was a beautiful person physically and mentally.Had..."
    - Ted Wilson
Service Information
Durant Funeral Home Inc
741 Delaware Ave
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-455-9155
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Durant Funeral Home
741 Delaware Ave.
Delmar, NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Durant Funeral Home
741 Delaware Ave.
Delmar, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Henderson, Ruth DELMAR Ruth S. Henderson, 89, passed away on November 19, 2019. Ruth was the wife of the late Robert J. Prior Sr. and A. William Henderson; and is the the loving mother of Kathleen Prior Miles of Guilderland and Deborah (Joseph) Dottino of Delmar, and the late Robert (Jake) Prior. Grandmother of Jeremy and Jason Miller, Justine Prior Arvidson; great-grandmother of Jake Miller and Nolan Arvidson; sister of Kathleen Murphy and the late John, Donald and Thomas Scherer; and many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.