Dorsman, Ruth J. ALBANY Ruth Schade Dorsman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs. Born on October 26, 1920, in Albany, she was the daughter of William C. and Catherine Schade; and sister of the late Katherine Kugler, Eleanor Andrews, William Schade, Charles Schade and Bernard Schade. Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband Abraham B. Dorsman Jr. who passed away in 1999. Ruth was a graduate of Albany High School and Mildred Elley Business School. Upon graduation she became the first woman bank teller in Upstate New York while working for City and County Savings Bank. When not traveling the world, Ruth enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, dancing, bowling and volunteering through her various memberships and affiliations at St. Andrew's Church, Albany Medical Center Volunteer Association, The Aurania Club, Albany Elks Senior Bowling League and Pinehaven Country Club. She is survived by her four children: William Dorsman and his wife Rose of Saratoga Springs, Nancy Dorsman of Wheaton, Ill., Abraham Dorsman III and his wife Judy of Guilderland and Peter Dorsman and his wife Colleen of Saratoga Springs. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Kristin Senne, Brandon Cackowski-Schnell, Craig Dorsman, Garrett Dorsman, Keely Causevic, Alison Brooks, Patrick Dorsman, Jeffrey Dorsman and Margaret Dorsman; and her eleven great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs for the excellent care and comfort they provided. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Saturday, November 23, from 9-11 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A service will follow at 12 p.m. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 10 North Main Ave., Albany. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, Palliative Care Unit, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or on their website at saratogahospitalfoundation.org To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McVeighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019