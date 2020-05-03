Ruth L. Brower
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brower, Ruth L. LOUDONVILLE Ruth L. Brower, 92, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany. She was the loving wife of 59 years of the late Franklyn A. Brower who died on October 3, 2008. Born in Jersey Shore, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna Edminston Lentz. She was a homemaker and was a resident of Loudonville since 1965 where she enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Patricia Brower of Loudonville; her sisters-in-law, Mary Lentz of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Eleanor Lentz of Narvon, Pa.; and her nieces, Pam Kallas of Milton, N.J. and Annette Wenger of Pottstown, Pa. She was predeceased by her brother, Harry E. Lentz. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved