Brower, Ruth L. LOUDONVILLE Ruth L. Brower, 92, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany. She was the loving wife of 59 years of the late Franklyn A. Brower who died on October 3, 2008. Born in Jersey Shore, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna Edminston Lentz. She was a homemaker and was a resident of Loudonville since 1965 where she enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Patricia Brower of Loudonville; her sisters-in-law, Mary Lentz of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Eleanor Lentz of Narvon, Pa.; and her nieces, Pam Kallas of Milton, N.J. and Annette Wenger of Pottstown, Pa. She was predeceased by her brother, Harry E. Lentz. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.