Czwakiel, Ruth M. FRANKLIN, N.J. Ruth M. Czwakiel, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Ruth was the daughter of the late Fred and Ann (Henry) Lamere. She was the devoted wife of over 53 years, to the late James Czwakiel. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Susan M. Paepke; her brother Peter Lamere; and her dear friend Lillian McLaughlin. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda (Thomas) Kabatra. She was the the proud grandmother of Timothy (Karen Ali) Kowalski, Stephanie Kowalski, Jon Kaminski, David (Kristin) Kaminski, Leigh Ann (Alex) Gann, Daniel (Thomas Neeley) Paepke, and Kevin (Kimberly) Paepke; her great-grandchildren, Connor and Elliot Kaminski. She was the sister of Robert (Beverly) Lamere, Patricia (Michael) Paquin, Fred (Christine) Lamere, and Anne Arave. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jean Lamere and many nieces, nephews and close family members and friends. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Luftgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY, 11797 in Ruth's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2020