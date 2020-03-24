Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Maccagnano, Ruth COLONIE Ruth Ester Perry Dupuree Maccagnano, 96 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Adelaide Perry Delsignore David Perry and James Delsignore. Ruth had worked for many years with N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation & Finance and N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor Vehicles. Following retirement, she became an avid golfer and walked the golf course almost daily. Ruth became a fixture at the Pinehaven Country Club. She loved tending to plants and flowers, working on crossword puzzles and was a vociferous reader. A genuine and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Ruth will be dearly missed. Ruth was the beloved wife of Jesse Maccagnano. She was the cherished mother of Frank Dupuree, Dean Dupuree and husband Terry Provost and Michelle Germano; and grandmother of Jennifer and Krista Germano, Matthew and Katie Dupuree, Lisa Dupuree, Olivia Surprenant and the late Shannon Garber. She was the sister of David Perry, Lonne Perry Goins and the late Robert Perry and Leslie Perry. Ruth is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. A public service will be announced following the COVID-19 restrictions. In recognition of the wonderful care provided to Ruth, please consider a memorial contribution to the Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2020

