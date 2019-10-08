Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Marie Alheim. View Sign Service Information Frederick Funeral Home 633 Central Avenue Albany , NY 12206 (518)-482-3669 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pineview Community Church 251 Washington Ave. Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Pineview Community Church 251 Washington Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alheim, Ruth Marie ALBANY Ruth Marie Alheim passed away on October 5, 2019, eighteen days after her 92nd birthday. Ruth was born on September 18, 1927, in Hillman Minn. to Herbert and Margaret Wood. She had four sisters, Margaret, Doris, Lois and Jean. She graduated from St. Paul Bible College (now Crown College) in 1950. She then worked in New York City for the Christian and Missionary Alliance for five years, working in the Jewish Messianic Center. In 1959, she moved to Albany and worked for the local Alliance Church there for two years. Then she worked for the Travelers Insurance Company. She married William Alheim on May 23, 1969, in Albany and they were life-long members of Pineview Community Church in Albany. They were married for 42 wonderful years before Bill passed away suddenly in 2011. She eventually went into assisted living at Atria and then went into the Diamond Hills Nursing Home in Troy. She was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Alheim; her parents, Herbert and Margaret Wood; and her sisters, Margaret Sinclair, Doris Butcher and Lois Wood. She is survived by her sister Jean (Chris Ted) Poland; her niece Sandy (Bill) Demars; and other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Pineview Community Church, 251 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will be held immediately following in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Arrangements are in the care of Frederick Funeral Home, Albany. To express online condolences visit







