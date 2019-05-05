Presti, Ruth Marilyn VOORHEESVILLE Ruth Marilyn Presti, 63, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born April 2, 1956 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Grace (Thompson) Ryan. Ruth worked in the clerk's office at the Albany County Courthouse for many years. Her enjoyments included knitting, crocheting, floral gardening, especially lilacs, animals and travel. Survivors include her husband, Michael; children, Shawna, James (Christina), John and the late Renee; grandchildren, Aiden, Ethan, Alexander and Jabadi. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Thompson's Lake Cemetery. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019