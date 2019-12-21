Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Marowitz. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Funeral service 9:30 AM Congregation Ohav Shalom 113 Krumkill Rd Albany , NY View Map Interment 12:00 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville , NY View Map Shiva 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM the home of Larry Marowitz 63 Victoria Way Albany , NY View Map Service 7:00 PM the home of Larry Marowitz 63 Victoria Way Albany , NY View Map Shiva 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM the home of Larry Marowitz 63 Victoria Way Albany , NY View Map Service 7:00 PM the home of Larry Marowitz 63 Victoria Way Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marowitz, Ruth ALBANY Ruth Bosworth Marowitz, age 92, of The Massry Residence passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, to Sylvia and Milton Bosworth. On July 3, 1949, she married her love - Richard Myron Marowitz. She was an executive secretary for the M & M Candy Company, she worked at Cohoes DiscoTogs as the store manager, was an office secretary at Masterson Child Development Center and research librarian for the Roman Catholic Diocese until retiring in 1992. Ruth was a member of Congregation Ohav Shalom. She was president of the United Order of True Sisters of Abigail and president of the Sisterhood of Congregation Ohav Shalom. She enjoyed being a homemaker, den mother, a cub scout leader, and volunteering in the Albany community. She was a wonderful baker, loved playing cards, mah jong, crossword puzzles, music, shopping and entertaining. Ruth will be especially remembered for her love of family and friends. She was a bright spot in people's lives and enjoyed laughing and sharing stories. Ruth is survived by her loving children, Linda (Diane Gerdon) Marowitz, Larry Marowitz, and Roberta Marowitz; and cherished granddaughter, Allison Driscoll. Her son, Larry, was her special and caring longtime caregiver while living independently and in assisted living. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to count. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Richard M. Marowitz; and her brothers, Irving and Jerry Bosworth. The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Massry Residence and Daughters of Sarah for their gentle and loving care. Their compassion was overwhelming and appreciated more than they could ever know. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, at 9:30 a.m. at Congregation Ohav Shalom, 113 Krumkill Rd, Albany. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. The period of Shiva (mourning) will be observed on Monday, December 23, from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, December 24, from 4-8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. evening service to be held each night, in the home of Larry Marowitz, 63 Victoria Way, Albany. Those wishing to honor Ruth's memory are asked to make a donation to Congregation Ohav Shalom, The Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation or the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit,







