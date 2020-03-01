Holliday, Ruth Matteson BRADENTON, Fla. Ruth M. Holliday, 91, passed away in Bradenton, Fla. on January 31, 2020. Born in 1928, she was the daughter of Joseph and Agnes Matteson. Ruth attended SUNY Albany, where she received degrees in math and chemistry, and met her future husband, Albert Holliday. Together, they enjoyed athletics, camping, and raising their six children in Latham. Ruth loved outdoor sports including swimming, skating, skiing, kayaking, and sailing. An avid reader, Ruth was the Shaker Middle School librarian for 20 years after acquiring her M.S. in library sciences. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling extensively and living alongside the water and nature in Florida and the couple's Adirondack cabin. Ruth will be deeply missed by her adoring husband, Dr. Albert C. Holliday; sister, Carol Fonda Shybunko; her children, David Holliday (Sharon), Diane Holliday (Larry Battles), Wendy Recore (John), Joe Holliday (Jay), Liane Edge (Craig), and Ken Holliday; her grandchildren, Robin and Bob (Kayla) Holliday, Jamie Avery, Chris and Becca Battles, Ken (Kelly) and Stephanie Recore, Nathan, Brian and Brady Edge; and the many friends and relatives whose lives she enriched. The family wishes to thank all those whose care and kindness enabled Ruth to travel and visit with family until her final days.



