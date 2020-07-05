1/1
Ruth O. "Sally" Miller
1912 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Ruth O. "Sally" ALBANY Ruth "Sally" Miller, 107, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany where she currently resided for the past 10 years. Born in 1912 in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Anson L. and Emma C. (Richenaker) Kerr. Sally was a dancer and musician in her younger years and performed around the country. She worked for Tobin Packing and retired after 25 years of service. After she retired, she went to work for the Red Cross and the Albany ARC, where she worked for 20 years before retiring at the age of 90. Sally was the wife of the late Alexander Miller; she is survived by her son Alexander Roy Miller of Colonie. Sally's four sisters and brother all predeceased her. Special thanks to all the staff at the Teresian House for the wonderful care they provided to Sally all these years. They are all very special people. Sally will be deeply missed by her friends of 70 years, Howard and Peggy Coons of Colonie. Services will be private. Interment took place in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved