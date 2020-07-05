Miller, Ruth O. "Sally" ALBANY Ruth "Sally" Miller, 107, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany where she currently resided for the past 10 years. Born in 1912 in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Anson L. and Emma C. (Richenaker) Kerr. Sally was a dancer and musician in her younger years and performed around the country. She worked for Tobin Packing and retired after 25 years of service. After she retired, she went to work for the Red Cross and the Albany ARC, where she worked for 20 years before retiring at the age of 90. Sally was the wife of the late Alexander Miller; she is survived by her son Alexander Roy Miller of Colonie. Sally's four sisters and brother all predeceased her. Special thanks to all the staff at the Teresian House for the wonderful care they provided to Sally all these years. They are all very special people. Sally will be deeply missed by her friends of 70 years, Howard and Peggy Coons of Colonie. Services will be private. Interment took place in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com