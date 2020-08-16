Polansky, Ruth (Weinstein) LAKE WORTH, Fla. Ruth (Weinstein) Polansky, formerly of Albany, passed away peacefully in Florida on August 3, 2020, at the age of 97. She was the loving wife of the late Arnold Polansky; and the beloved daughter of the late Max and Minna Weinstein. She was also predeceased by her sister Eva Alkis; and her two brothers, Ralph and Samuel. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Hilly Weinstein of Hawaii, several dear cousins and loving nieces and nephews. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Trustbridge Hospice of Florida.





