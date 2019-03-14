Alger, Ruth R. SCHENECTADY Ruth R. Alger, 52, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 11, 2019. Ruth was the daughter of the late Arthur Courtright and Patricia Courtright. Ruth was the loving wife of Harold C. Alger Jr. They were high school sweethearts. Ruth was a devoted mother to Angela (Richard) Alger and Amanda (Josh) Begin; and proud grandmother of Avery Begin and Mason Stringer. Ruth loved spending time with her grandchildren. Ruth will be greatly missed by her furry companion "Smokey." Ruth is survived by her brothers and sisters, Deanie (Margaret) Courtright, Felicia (Jeff) Ballard, Harry Dean Courtright, Patricia Courtright, Keith (Hazel) Courtright, Trina Courtright, Jennifer (Chuck) Bristol, Jessica (Carl) Clure; and many loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours. Interment will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or Albany Children's Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019