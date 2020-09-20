Goca, Ruth R. LATHAM Ruth R. Goca, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2020, with her two children by her side. Ruth was born in 1924 in Troy, where she graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1942. She then went on and attended Troy Business College. Ruth started her career working for a local finance company and was promoted immediately to a business women's manager. After many years, she pursued a career with the Internal Revenue Service in the Bankruptcy Unit. She received many awards and promotions during her career and retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 1993. Ruth was a loving wife to her deceased husband, Cornelius P. Goca Jr., "Neil," for 50 years. They married in 1959 and built a beautiful life together spending their summers with their children, Neil and Deidre at their summer home in Lake Luzerne, and later with their grandchildren and great-grandchild. They loved traveling to Florida in the winter months and had several friends in Florida, Albany, and Lake Luzerne whom they enjoyed their dinner parties and happy hours with. Ruth made so many memories over the years with her children, grandchildren, sister, nieces, and friends. Ruth was known by all as a beautiful, sweet, giving person who always welcomed everyone into her home. Ruth loved to shop as shown by her elegant style. She was a kind, thoughtful, devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was always available as a babysitter and to lend a hand to all who needed her help. She was everyone's biggest supporter while worrying about everything, especially her hair. Ruth attributed her longevity in life to her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, Jack. She enjoyed watching dance recitals and musical events. She created many memories over the years, celebrating birthdays, holidays, Sunday dinners and family gatherings. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, play cards, and attended Seniors at Christ Our Light Church in Loudonville. She was a devoted Catholic who attended Mass every Sunday. She also loved her occasional beer or glass of wine while cooking dinner for her family. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, William and Anna (Dunsworth) Rogers; Neil, her loving husband of 50 years; as well as her brother, Charles W. Rogers. Survivors include her son Neil Goca (Karen) of Loudonville; her daughter Deidre Hungerford (Scott) of Colonie; and very loved and cherished grandchildren, Lauren and Conor Goca, Brendan and Kayla Hungerford; and her great-grandson Jackson Bates. She is also survived by her sister who was her best friend, Grace Colfels; and nieces, Nancy Colt, Claudia Hodges and Sybil Hill, who were very special to her. We would like to thank her caregiver, Donna who has been by her side for four years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ruth's family on Monday, September 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Tuesday, September 22, at 9:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Christ our Light Catholic Community, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville at 10 a.m. where Ruth's funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the front entrance; masks and social distancing are required. Church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 9:45 a.m. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder to 3East Scholarship Fund McLean Hospital Development Office, 115 Mill St., Mail Stop 126, Belmont, MA, 02478-1064. Gifts may be made online by following this link: giving.mclean.org
