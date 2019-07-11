Reitz, Ruth VOORHEESVILLE Ruth "Sheila" Reitz of Voorheesville, and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019. Sheila has gone to Heaven to join her beloved husband "Billy," of 55 years. Sheila worked as a nurse's aid for Albany County Nursing Home and Good Samaritan Nursing Home for many years. Caring about others was something she enjoyed so much and she would continue on working many more years as a private home health caregiver. When it came time to retire, Sheila and Bill kept busy. Spending their time with family and good friends in the Voorheesville area as well as the company of family and friends in the Cayman Islands. Her homeland and loving family there meant so much to her that she would keep this snow birding tradition well after Bill's passing and right up to recent months. Sheila's fun loving personality, sense of adventure, and ease to talk to will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by daughters, Liska, Anna Marie (Lewis), and Deborah (Kevin); son William (Cathy); grandchildren, Molly, Kendra, Devin, Sarah, Erich and Julia; and great-grandchildren, Josephine and Juliette. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, in the First United Methodist Church, 68 Maple Ave., Voorheesville. A visiting hour will be held on Saturday from 9 - 10 a.m. in the church. Entombment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019