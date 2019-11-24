Henderson, Ruth S. DELMAR Ruth S. Henderson, 89, passed away on November 19, 2019, at St. Peters Hospice Inn, surrounded by her two daughters. Ruth was born in Madison, Wisc. Her family moved to Albany when she was very young. Ruth was a graduate of the Holy Names Academy in Albany. She retired in 2013 after 61 years of dedicated service to Albany Medical Center Hospital. Ruth was a member of the New Scotland Seniors and the Nathaniel Adams Blanchard Post 1040 Auxiliary. Ruth was the wife of the late Robert J. Prior Sr. and A. William Henderson: and is the the loving mother of Kathleen Prior Miles of Guilderland and Deborah (Joseph) Dottino of Delmar, and the late Robert (Jake) Prior. Grandmother of Jeremy and Jason Miller, Justine Prior Arvidson; great-grandmother of Jake Miller and Nolan Arvidson; and many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Friends may call Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Durant Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar; with a service to follow at 7 p.m. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to either the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany 12208 or the Bernard and Millie Duker Childrens Hospital at Albany Medical Center Hospital, 43 New Scotland Ave. Albany 12208 .
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019