Salter, Ruth ALBANY Ruth Salter, 94, passed away peacefully after suffering from Alzheimer's on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Ruth experienced fullness of life being an avid world traveler, hiker (lifetime member of the ADK), bicyclist, music and theater lover, including acting in many plays. Her favorite role was that of Ma Joad in The Grapes of Wrath at Capital Repertory Theatre. She graduated with high honors from the former St. Agnes School in Albany, earned a B.A. from Mt. Holyoke College (Phi Beta Kappa) and a M.A. in education from Columbia University. She worked for over 37 years at the State Education Department in Albany. Ruth was the daughter of George and Alma (Stahbrodt) Salter. She is survived by her nieces, Susan Thompson (Albert De Salvo) of Albany and Barbara Wheeler of Wayne, N.J. She also leaves nephews, Andrew (Christine) of Pompton Lakes, N.J. and Daniel Wheeler of Portland, Ore.; niece Rachael Biggs (William) of Austin, Texas; grandnephews, Alex and Nicholas Wheeler and Wilson Biggs; and grandniece, Lillian Biggs. She is also survived by special dear friends, Breta and Bruce Camilleri of Xenia, Ohio, and their children: Bradley (Christa) of Pico Rivera, Calif., Brent (Missy) of Pipersville, Pa., Bobby (Carly) of Columbus, Ohio; and Belinda (Kiel) Wilcox of Niskayuna. She was preceded in death by her sister, June Curtis. We sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Daughters of Sarah for their compassionate care of Ruth during her time there. Ruth was a congregant at the Albany Unitarian Universalist Society. A memorial service will be held there at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Capital Repertory Theatre, 111 N. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12207; Parsons Child & Family Center, 60 Academy Rd, Albany, NY, 12208; or to Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020