Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church's Welcome Center 15 W. High Street Ballston Spa , NY View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church's Welcome Center 15 W. High Street Ballston Spa , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shiebler, Ruth V. MALTA Miss Ruth V. Shiebler, 92, former Mechanicville High School (M.H.S.) acclaimed music director, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Gateway House of Peace in the loving company of family from effects of years' struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Brooklyn on April 30, 1927, daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Marrat Shiebler, Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Amityville High School and a 1949 graduate of Ithaca College where she became the college's first student to receive a fellowship to complete her master's degree in music education. Ruth also played solo French horn for three years with Cornell Symphony. Ruth was first employed by the City of Binghamton Junior High music dept. In 1951, Ruth was appointed to the staff of Mechanicville School District in charge of chorus and vocal music. In 1954 she became the head of the M.H.S. band and instrumental music program. Over the course of 40 years, Ruth led her band charges to numerous award winning feats, receiving regional recognition for her many students who earned perfect scores in competitions. In 1964 Ruth's band was invited to play at the World's Fair in Flushing, N.Y. Upon retiring in 1991, Ruth was interviewed about her career, and she quipped "I taught anything you can beat or blow." She had a quick wit and great sense of humor, and loved every one of her music students, always encouraging them to reach their potential. In 1992, the City of Mechanicville bestowed the honor of "Ruth Shiebler Day," for those 40 wonderful, legendary years of service. Some of Ruth's proudest moments were meeting and hearing from music student alumni, who expressed their thanks for her being a teacher who saw the best in them and made them who they are today. Ruth was a member of the Mechanicville Retired Teachers Association, was a former French hornist for the Memorial Concert Band of Colonie and also the Burnt Hills Orchestra. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, traveling, summering on Cape Cod and rooting for her beloved N.Y. Mets. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Ballston Spa. Survivors include her longtime companion Lois Mitchell of Malta; Lois's family: Diane (Tim) Iannon, Donna (Paul) Sausville, Roberta Krebs and Sara (Nicholas) Ladopoulos. Nieces and nephews: Bonnie Noone, Donna (Bill) O'Donnell, Jeff (Mike Joseph) Shiebler, Howard (Tiffany) Shiebler, Timothy (Christine) and Eric Shiebler, Gary (Linda), Glenn (Marilyn Schairer), and Susan Shiebler and Ruth's many beloved grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Also, dear friends: Dr. Don and Sherrill Kernan, Randall and Jill Sutter and Mark Tracy, and a great number of bridge players, bowlers and musicians far and wide. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Ellsworth and his wife Dorothy; brother Lawrence Shiebler and his wife Jeanne; niece Cindy Ernwine and her husband George Ernwine; and Bonnie's husband Greg Noone. Ruth's family sincerely thanks Hospice and Gateway staff for their extraordinary and loving care. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 12 - 1 p.m. in Christ Episcopal Church's Welcome Center, 15 W. High St., Ballston Spa, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either Ruth Shiebler Music Scholarship Fund of Mechanicville High School, attn: Jim DeVito treasurer, 25 Kniskern Ave., Mechanicville, NY, 12118, Community Hospice or Gateway House of Peace, in loving and fond memory of Ruth V. Shiebler. To leave condolences and for directions visit







Shiebler, Ruth V. MALTA Miss Ruth V. Shiebler, 92, former Mechanicville High School (M.H.S.) acclaimed music director, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Gateway House of Peace in the loving company of family from effects of years' struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Brooklyn on April 30, 1927, daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Marrat Shiebler, Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Amityville High School and a 1949 graduate of Ithaca College where she became the college's first student to receive a fellowship to complete her master's degree in music education. Ruth also played solo French horn for three years with Cornell Symphony. Ruth was first employed by the City of Binghamton Junior High music dept. In 1951, Ruth was appointed to the staff of Mechanicville School District in charge of chorus and vocal music. In 1954 she became the head of the M.H.S. band and instrumental music program. Over the course of 40 years, Ruth led her band charges to numerous award winning feats, receiving regional recognition for her many students who earned perfect scores in competitions. In 1964 Ruth's band was invited to play at the World's Fair in Flushing, N.Y. Upon retiring in 1991, Ruth was interviewed about her career, and she quipped "I taught anything you can beat or blow." She had a quick wit and great sense of humor, and loved every one of her music students, always encouraging them to reach their potential. In 1992, the City of Mechanicville bestowed the honor of "Ruth Shiebler Day," for those 40 wonderful, legendary years of service. Some of Ruth's proudest moments were meeting and hearing from music student alumni, who expressed their thanks for her being a teacher who saw the best in them and made them who they are today. Ruth was a member of the Mechanicville Retired Teachers Association, was a former French hornist for the Memorial Concert Band of Colonie and also the Burnt Hills Orchestra. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, traveling, summering on Cape Cod and rooting for her beloved N.Y. Mets. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Ballston Spa. Survivors include her longtime companion Lois Mitchell of Malta; Lois's family: Diane (Tim) Iannon, Donna (Paul) Sausville, Roberta Krebs and Sara (Nicholas) Ladopoulos. Nieces and nephews: Bonnie Noone, Donna (Bill) O'Donnell, Jeff (Mike Joseph) Shiebler, Howard (Tiffany) Shiebler, Timothy (Christine) and Eric Shiebler, Gary (Linda), Glenn (Marilyn Schairer), and Susan Shiebler and Ruth's many beloved grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Also, dear friends: Dr. Don and Sherrill Kernan, Randall and Jill Sutter and Mark Tracy, and a great number of bridge players, bowlers and musicians far and wide. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Ellsworth and his wife Dorothy; brother Lawrence Shiebler and his wife Jeanne; niece Cindy Ernwine and her husband George Ernwine; and Bonnie's husband Greg Noone. Ruth's family sincerely thanks Hospice and Gateway staff for their extraordinary and loving care. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 12 - 1 p.m. in Christ Episcopal Church's Welcome Center, 15 W. High St., Ballston Spa, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either Ruth Shiebler Music Scholarship Fund of Mechanicville High School, attn: Jim DeVito treasurer, 25 Kniskern Ave., Mechanicville, NY, 12118, Community Hospice or Gateway House of Peace, in loving and fond memory of Ruth V. Shiebler. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close