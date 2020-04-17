VanAmerongen, Ruth COLONIE Ruth Mary VanAmerongen (Ahl), 81, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Albany on March 8, 1939 to the late Martin and Katherine Ahl.Ruth was born and raised in the Capital Region, graduating from Midred Elley. Ruth worked as a secretary for a time until her first child was born. Ruth loved her family, friends, and God with all her heart. She enjoyed working with churches and spreading the gospel. Ruth was predeceased by her sister Roselyn (Daniel) Uzupan; and her husband of 62 years, Edward G. VanAmerongen. She is survived by her son Paul (Lauri) of Madison, Wis.; daughter Nancy (Robert) of Colonie; and son Bruce (Nancy) of Gansevoort; along with seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to current world situation, services will be small and private. Interment will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2020