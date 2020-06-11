Upton, Ryan Lawrence SUMTER, S.C. Ryan Lawrence Upton, 34, husband of Alaina Prado Upton, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born in Troy, he was a son of Terri Ristau Fernet and the late Randy L. Upton. Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Jackie Crowmer of Sumter; his wife of Florida; a son, Rome Upton of Florida; two daughters, Mikayla Prado and Jayleigh Upton of Florida; a brother, D. J. Fernet (Miriah) of Sumter; a sister, Marissa Upton of New York; his girlfriend, Elaine Johnson of Dalzell, S.C.; three nieces, Angel, Ella, and Paige; and one nephew, Kevin. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad St., Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.