Connelly, Ryan P. WATERVLIET Ryan P. Connelly, 25 of Watervliet, died unexpectedly on April 4, 2020. He was born in Niskayuna and was the adored son of Kristin Connelly and Thomas J. Martin. He attended North Colonie and was a current student at Hudson Valley Community College in the HVAC program, proudly earning a place on the Dean's list after his first semester. He was employed as a mechanic by Meineke Car Care in Albany, a job and an employer he truly loved. He loved sports, especially the Raiders and was a good athlete, picking up things pretty quickly especially once he put his heart into it. He wrestled for Shaker and participated at the Empire State Games. Winters were spent cursing the cold but praying for snow, so he could snowboard with his family at Stratton Mountain; and summers were spent cursing the humidity and making plans for Lake George, fishing with his Nanny and Poppy. Ryan was quietly intelligent, he had a curious mind, and loved to take things apart and figure out how they work. He had an infectious laugh, loved a great joke and had a mischievous sense of humor, he was interested in history, all genres of music, and above all else, Ryan loved spending time with his friends and family. He was predeceased by his grandfather Frank P. Connelly Jr.; and his uncle Frank P. Connelly III. Survivors, in addition to his loving parents, are his grandmother, Victoria Connelly; his uncle Michael (Zahara) Connelly; aunts, Pamela Connelly and Tara Rose Schroeder; his cousin Francesca Connelly; his nieces, Ava and Olivia Connelly; and his lifelong friend, Michael Barnes. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Ryan in a special way may make a memorial contribution in care of the family, who have plans along with his instructor Michael Anderson, to set up a toolkit scholarship in his name at Hudson Valley Community College. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2020