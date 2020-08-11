Taylor, Ryan Sean SARATOGA SPRINGS It is with great sadness that we announce that Ryan Sean Taylor, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in a tragic swimming accident. Cherished and beloved son of Douglas and Marcelline Taylor of Saratoga Springs; loving brother of Douglas Taylor of Syracuse, N.Y., Scott (Elizabeth) Taylor of Johnson City, N.Y. and Marcelline (Cyrone) Taylor. Also survived by his niece Marcelline Lovell of Tucson, Ariz.; his loving aunts and uncles, Eileen and Michael Katz of Naples, Fla., Maureen and Timothy Harvey of Endicott, N.Y., Terrance Sullivan of Binghamton, N.Y.; and cousins, Jerome (Tori) Katz of Nashville, Tenn., Stephanie (Matthew) Grossman of Raleigh, N.C., and Louis and Nicholas Harvey of Vestal, N.Y.; as well as many, many great friends, especially Tribe. Ryan was born in Olean, N.Y. and grew up in Saratoga Springs. He graduated from Saratoga High School (2001) where he played varsity football and wrestling. He then attended Adirondack Community College and graduated from Curry College in 2008. He was a valued employee at the Saratoga Race Harness Track. He was an avid sports enthusiast and a lifelong fan of the Saratoga Race Track, spending summer days with his father watching the horses. He loved working in the garden with his mother and watching his tomato plant flourish. In his downtime, he loved to watch Disney movies, SpongeBob and his favorite sports teams, the N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankees. His favorite was to watch the Boston Red Sox lose. Those who knew Ryan, even if just for a short time, lost a shining light in their lives. He was a lover of children and kind to all those he met. Ryan was a true friend to so many - ready and willing to help with whatever was needed. Since his unexpected passing, many have written about how special and loved he was and how cherished his friendships are. He has been described as "one of the funniest, hard-nosed, biggest heart a person could ask for," "a light in my life when I needed you most," "a brother," and for having "brought so much laughter and joy." He will continue to stay with us all through memories and the laughs he forced us all to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not. At this time, we will come together to celebrate his life and laugh at all the crazy memories we shared. Memory Eternal. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. A Mass service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs with Father Juanito Asprec officiating. Interment will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery, 150 West Ave, Saratoga Springs following the service. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, we remain subject to social distancing directives that are set in place as well as mandatory wearing of a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest.