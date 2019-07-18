Eichelberger, S. Earl GUILDERLAND S. Earl Eichelberger, 73, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Hampton, Va. after living with Crohn's, a chronic condition. He was encircled by his loving family as he drifted off to meet his Savior. Earl was born in Harlem, N.Y. on February 14, 1946, to his loving parents, the late Fannie Mae and the late Snowden Earl Eichelberger Sr. Growing up in New York City, he attended Resurrection Parish School and Cardinal Hayes High School. Earl left the city to attend Le Moyne College in Syracuse on a basketball scholarship. In doing so, he became the first African-American to play on a varsity team at the college. After graduating from Le Moyne, Earl earned his master's degree in social work from Syracuse University developing a lifelong love for the Orange. Following school, Earl began a lifelong career of public service starting with his work with the N.Y.S. Division for Youth in which he counseled and helped to mentor many underserved young adults. It was during his time with the N.Y.S. Division for Youth in Rochester where Earl met and fell in love with his future wife of 32 years, Carla. They were married on July 11, 1987, in Albany, and it was there that they raised their two amazing children, Clayton and Imani. While in Albany, he served many roles in his beloved church, the Black Catholic Apostolate. He also was an active member in the Beta Psi Boule chapter of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. In 1985, Earl was appointed by Governor Mario Cuomo to be a commissioner on the New York State Parole Board, a position he held for 14 years. After retiring from his service to the state, Earl began his second career as director of Catholic Charities for the Bishops of New York. Earl "officially" retired in 2014. He then enjoyed spending time at his "Home by the Sea" in Hampton, Va. where he discovered the joy of sailing. In retirement, Earl continued serving as a mentor to young adults teaching chess at a youth detention center. Earl is survived by his wife, Carla Hunter Eichelberger; his sister, Carol Johnson; and his two children, Clayton and Imani Eichelberger. He is also survived by his one granddaughter Corina Eichelberger; as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, former co-workers, and his church families in Albany and Hampton. Family and friends are invited to attend his calling hour on Saturday, July 20, from 8 to 9 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 76 Menands Rd, Albany. A funeral Mass will follow at 9 a.m. Interment to follow the funeral Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 18, 2019