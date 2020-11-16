O'Neil, Sally Ann ALBANY Sally Ann O'Neil, 88, entered Eternal Life Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, Sally was the beloved daughter of the late Albert Edward and Hilda Mae McCammon Weir. Sally formerly worked for 14 years at the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles. She was a longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany where she volunteered in the Food Pantry, as a Eucharist Minister, and member of the Rosary Guild. As important as all these things were to Sally, spending time with her cherished family was most important to her. Sally was the beloved wife for 49 years of the late Thomas J. O'Neil; together they were the beloved parents of Colleen Armer (Stephen). Sally was the cherished grandmother of Stevie Armer whom she had a very special relationship with; sister of the late Albert Weir, Robert Weir, Charles Weir, Thomas Weir, and Jane Werking; sister-in-law, Nancy O'Neil Jetty; and brother-in-law, Donald O'Neil (Shirley). She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving extended family and friends along with her dog, Chewie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sally's family, Tuesday, November 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed n the funeral home. Funeral services, Wednesday, November 18, at 9 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Father John Bradley Way), Albany where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Ave. parking lot; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors at a time will be allowed in the church. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Sally in a special way may send a contribution to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206. To leave a message for the family please visit McVeighFuneralHome.com