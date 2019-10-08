Davis, Sally Cummings GREEN ISLAND Sally Cummings Davis, 86, died peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the VanRensselaer Manor, with her family beside her. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard, in 2005; and her son, Jim, in 2000. Born and raised in Green Island, she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred Miller Cummings. A homemaker for many years, Sally returned to the workforce after raising her children and was employed by Albany Savings Bank as direct deposit coordinator, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Troy and formerly of St. John's Lutheran Church in Troy. She was the loving mother of Susan (Joseph) Nolan, Cynthia (Frank) Lacosse and Jeffrey (Hayley) Davis and also Carol Braunstein; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Sean Doyle) Nolan, Michael (Kelsey) Nolan, Brandy (Brian) Albert, Dillon Davis, Trevor Lacosse, Madeleine, Clayton and Jamie Davis; proud great-grandmother of Amelia Mary Nolan and Casey Kay Albert. Due to road construction in Green Island, funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will be beside her husband and son in Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held at Parker Brothers Memorial on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sally's memory to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, # 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2019