Sally Deyo
Deyo, Sally COLONIE Sally Deyo, 89 of Colonie, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late John and Sarah Elligott. Sally was predeceased by her beloved husband, George D. Deyo Sr. in 2015. She was an administrative assistant with the Albany County Planning Board for many years. Sally was a talented cook and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events. She was tremendously proud of her Irish heritage. Sally was a life member of the Fuller Road Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and longtime communicant of the former Our Lady of Mercy Church. She was the devoted mother of George D. Deyo Jr. (late Carole), Tim (Jeanine) Deyo and Shaun (Patricia) Deyo. Sally was the cherished grandma of Kristina, Alex, Carson, Skylar, Katherine and Elizabeth. She was the sister of the late Kathleen Maher, Helen Walsh, Jack Elligott and Patricia Donovan. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sally's family on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made in Sally's memory to Albany Medical Center Children's Hospital, 43 New Scotland, Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
