Goldstein, Sally SCHENECTADY On Monday, September 7, 2020, Sally Goldstein, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with lung cancer. Sally was born on August 25, 1938, in Albany to Gertrude (Cohen) and Alfred Gallup. She graduated from Albany High School in 1956 and Russell Sage College in 1960, and taught elementary school in Niskayuna and South Colonie schools until 1965. In 1962, she married Herbert "Chickie" Goldstein and they had two children, Jeff and Marci. She devoted her life to her family and community. Sally was very active in her Congregation Agudat Achim community, serving as treasurer of the congregation as well as the treasurer, vice president, and president of Sisterhood. She was a participant in the first B'not Mitvah group of women who studied together and she was very proud to read Torah. She then served as the synagogue administrator from 1987-1997. Sally was preceded in death by her brother Martin; and her husband Herbert. She is survived by her daughter, Marci McKenna of Latham; and her son Jeff, daughter-in-law Samara Weinstein, and grandchildren, Hannah and Shira Goldstein of Arlington, Va. Burial will be in the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com