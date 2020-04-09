Hatfield, Sally SCHENECTADY Sally Hatfield, 64, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. She was born in Albany to the late Henry and Joan (Diange) Preston. In 1973, she graduated from Cardinal McCloskey High School and in 1974 she married the love of her life Richard Hatfield Jr. She had a 20 plus year career with New York State from which she retired in 2011. Sally always put the needs of others before her own and was always there for you when needed. Her true passion in life was her family and grandchildren who have many memories to cherish forever. You could always count on her to come show her support at her grandchildren's sporting events, band concerts and other school events. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Richard Hatfield Jr; children, George and Richard III (Sandra); grandchildren Cody, Jacob, Mandy, Raelyn and Jackson Hatfield; siblings, Steve (Janice) Preston, Richard Preston, Nancy (Gary) Roberts, the late Robert Preston, Ken Preston, and Bruce Preston as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . Please visit Newcomeralbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2020