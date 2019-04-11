Loucks, Sally M. WYNANTSKILL Sally M. Loucks, 76 of Wynantskill, was born on August 16, 1942, in Bennington, Vt. She passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany with her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Ruth (Murphy) Kipp of North Hoosick. Sally is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas R. Loucks; children, Robert (Noel) Cross of Troy, Maria (Robert) Lewis of Berlin, and Diane (Stephen) Metzger of Galway; cousin Leonard (Becky) Austin of White Creek, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer Metzger of Galway. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Thomas (Laurette) Loucks, of Ballston Spa, and Gayle (Lee) Briggs of Troy; seven step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren. Sally spent her working career in the health care industry, spending over 25 years as an X-ray technician at both Samaritan Hospital in Troy. and Albany Medical Center in Albany. She was above all else a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. There will be no services per the family's request. The family would like to thank St. Peter's Hospital and Hospice staff for their loving care of Sally. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally M. Loucks.
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2019