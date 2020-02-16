Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally MacLachlan. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Calling hours 10:00 AM Delmar Reformed Church 386 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Delmar Reformed Church 386 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MacLachlan, Sally SLINGERLANDS Sally Gerig Campbell MacLachlan, 87, formerly of Delmar, Manhattan and Sidney, N.Y., passed into eternity on February 12, 2020. Born in Rome, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Solomon and Irene (Tyler) Gerig. She graduated Salutatorian from Sidney High School, received a B.S. from SUNY Albany and a master's of public administration from NYU. Sally was a stay at home Mom while her girls were young but then worked in both Delaware County and the State Department of Albany Social Services offices, as well as with her husband Jim in his businesses, Timely Decisions and Biblical Films, Inc. Sally considered her years spent in Social Work as a calling, as she had a deep love for people due to her strong Christian faith. This faith displayed itself through her social work and blossomed through her work with her husband Jim, making and distributing tapes of the wonderful sermons in their local church at the time, as well as through their work with the Gideon's International organization. Sally worked tirelessly to spread the message of the saving grace that each of us may receive through Jesus Christ and personally handed out thousands of personal new testaments to people on the streets of Albany and wherever she went. For a number of years, she also sent new testaments and small personal bibles, as well as financial support, to children and missionaries in several African mission schools. From an early age, Sally desired to travel and see the world. She visited most of the European countries, Russia, China, Egypt, Israel (8x) and many states in the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii. She also enjoyed yearly trips to Cape Cod and Portland, Maine to spend time with her youngest daughter. When long distance traveling became too challenging, she continued to explore New York's byways, and until last fall drove periodically to Binghamton to see her family. Many benefited from knowing Sally. She was always ready to share some interesting facts, as she was a very detailed oriented person. She had deep loyalties and love for her family, her Sidney high school classmates (class of 1950), her wonderful relationships with the Gideon members far and wide, her church and her great and caring friends at Beverwyck Independent Senior Living Community. She spent her last days receiving calls, letters and visits from those she loved. Each of those contacts and the many prayers meant so much. She is survived by three children, Sheila and (Tom) Snyder, Johnson City, N.Y., Carolyn Campbell, Gorham, Maine and stepdaughter Laura (Jeff) Wold, Martinez, Calif.; four grandchildren, Thomas (Liz) Snyder Jr., Johnson City, Daniel Snyder, Morrisville, Vt., and Ryan and Jason Wold, Martinez, Calif. She is also survived by her beloved sister Sheila (Stark)







MacLachlan, Sally SLINGERLANDS Sally Gerig Campbell MacLachlan, 87, formerly of Delmar, Manhattan and Sidney, N.Y., passed into eternity on February 12, 2020. Born in Rome, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Solomon and Irene (Tyler) Gerig. She graduated Salutatorian from Sidney High School, received a B.S. from SUNY Albany and a master's of public administration from NYU. Sally was a stay at home Mom while her girls were young but then worked in both Delaware County and the State Department of Albany Social Services offices, as well as with her husband Jim in his businesses, Timely Decisions and Biblical Films, Inc. Sally considered her years spent in Social Work as a calling, as she had a deep love for people due to her strong Christian faith. This faith displayed itself through her social work and blossomed through her work with her husband Jim, making and distributing tapes of the wonderful sermons in their local church at the time, as well as through their work with the Gideon's International organization. Sally worked tirelessly to spread the message of the saving grace that each of us may receive through Jesus Christ and personally handed out thousands of personal new testaments to people on the streets of Albany and wherever she went. For a number of years, she also sent new testaments and small personal bibles, as well as financial support, to children and missionaries in several African mission schools. From an early age, Sally desired to travel and see the world. She visited most of the European countries, Russia, China, Egypt, Israel (8x) and many states in the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii. She also enjoyed yearly trips to Cape Cod and Portland, Maine to spend time with her youngest daughter. When long distance traveling became too challenging, she continued to explore New York's byways, and until last fall drove periodically to Binghamton to see her family. Many benefited from knowing Sally. She was always ready to share some interesting facts, as she was a very detailed oriented person. She had deep loyalties and love for her family, her Sidney high school classmates (class of 1950), her wonderful relationships with the Gideon members far and wide, her church and her great and caring friends at Beverwyck Independent Senior Living Community. She spent her last days receiving calls, letters and visits from those she loved. Each of those contacts and the many prayers meant so much. She is survived by three children, Sheila and (Tom) Snyder, Johnson City, N.Y., Carolyn Campbell, Gorham, Maine and stepdaughter Laura (Jeff) Wold, Martinez, Calif.; four grandchildren, Thomas (Liz) Snyder Jr., Johnson City, Daniel Snyder, Morrisville, Vt., and Ryan and Jason Wold, Martinez, Calif. She is also survived by her beloved sister Sheila (Stark) Smith , Chenango Bridge, N.Y.; and her four nieces and their families. She was predeceased by her two husbands, David Campbell, Sidney, N.Y. and James MacLachlan, Delmar. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 11 a.m. at Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, N.Y., with Rev. Chris Vande Bunte officiating. Friends may call at the church for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Sally requested that any memorials be made to the Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054 or the Gideons International, PO Box 1386, Latham, NY 12110. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close