Honan, Sally Schutte CLIFTON PARK Sally Schutte Honan was a breath of fresh air! She loved her family and friends, and could make any gathering a memorable occasion filled with laughter. Sally died on July 4, 2019. Born on August 8, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in Rochester by Elizabeth Thorton Schutte and Harry L. Schutte. Sally attended St. John the Evangelist Elementary and Our Lady of Mercy High School. She graduated from Georgetown University School of Nursing in 1949. Sally and L.J. "Bud" Honan married on January 19, 1952, and loved both marriage and parenthood. After raising three kids, she returned to work at Saint Clare's Hospital in Schenectady until 1984. She and Bud enjoyed retirement to the fullest. She played bridge and golf with a close-knit group of wonderful women for over 35 years. Sally was predeceased by her sister Margaret (1984); and husband Bud (2007). She is survived by her children, Tim (Helen), Terry (Javier), and Meg (Lauren); grandchildren, Julie, and Jeffery (Sanne); and great-grandson Lucas. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. The committal service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations to CAPE (The Center for Animal Protection and Education) at http://www.capeanimals.org are welcome. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019