Tiller, Sally ALBANY Sally Tiller, born on February 2, 1932, passed away Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020. Sally was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Irving and Belle Fisher Schwartz. Sally graduated from Nott Terrace High School and Bryant Business College, Providence, R.I. Sally worked as a secretary for General Electric Company, Hooper Advertising Service and Capital Area Community Health Plan (CHP), retiring in 1994. Sally enjoyed writing poems for every occasion, playing cards, mahjong, quilting, knitting, traveling with Max in their RV, and most of all, having family and friend get-togethers. Sally was married to Max Tiller for 67 years. Sally was predeceased by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Gilda and Stanley Levy. She is survived by her children, Susan Tiller (Jay Seth Levenson), Jeffrey Tiller (Paula Burcher) and Larry and Stephanie Tiller; grandchildren, Amanda Levenson and Lincoln Tiller; brothers, William (Sheila) Schwartz and Robert (Paula) Schwartz; as well as several devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. Sally was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven and a life member of Hadassah and Daughters of Sarah Auxiliary. Burial will be in the Independent Benevolent Society Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Sally in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady, NY, 12309 or Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation, 180 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com