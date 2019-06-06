Randio, Salvador A. NEW BALTIMORE Salvador "Sam" A. Randio, 91, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Sam was born and raised in Coeymans, son of the late Frank and Madeline Randio. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Sam retired after many years of service with the former Callanan Industries in South Bethlehem. Survivors include his loving wife, Jean Randio; son, Salvador (Karen) Randio; stepsons, Robert and John (Mary Ann) McCool; grandchildren, Alexandra, Samantha and Eric Randio; step-grandchildren, Robert Jr., Andrea, Alicia, Shannon, Matthew and Sarah McCool; sister, Sue Burnell-Legg; and many nieces and nephews. Sam was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Vincent, Burton, Ralph, Patrick and Frank Randio; sisters, Carrie Palmer, Josephine Iorio, Catherine Legg, Theresa Fox, Nancy Marincic and Le Berta Judware; stepson, Donald McCool and step-daughter-in-law, Irene McCool. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Sam may be made to Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY, 12143.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019