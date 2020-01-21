|
Cerqua, Salvadore "Tony" WATERFORD Salvadore "Tony" Cerqua, 87 of 6th Street, passed away at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Waterford, he was the son of the late Vincenzo (Jim) and Vincenza (Tina) Cerqua. He was a 1950 graduate of Waterford High School and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He served in Guam during the Korean War as an airman first class. Tony was the owner of Cerqua's Barbershop in Waterford for several years. As all who knew him heard him joke, he had to close the barbershop when his only customer died. He was also employed at the Grand Union warehouse in Waterford. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. He was a longtime member of the Waterford Bocce League and currently was the member with the most years of playing in the league. His father, Jim, his son Sal and his grandson Kyle all played or play in the league. Tony also enjoyed playing cards at the Waterford Senior Center, playing pool at Don & Paul's, fishing, going to OTB and Saratoga Race Track, delivering Meals-on-Wheels, watching the N.Y. Giants and of course telling jokes. Tony was a man of great character with good morals and values which he instilled in his family. He always did the right thing even if no one was watching. Tony was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Ann Skawinski Cerqua who passed away in February of 2019; and by his daughter Joann. Tony was the loving father of Toni Jean Cerqua (George Nicholas), Ann DeNyse (Donald), Amy Cerqua, Maria Cerqua and Salvadore Cerqua. He was the brother of Theresa Marro and Mary Ann Castle (Richard); and the brother-in-law of Joan Cerqua and Betty Cerqua. He was the proud "Pops" of Melissa and Aaron Schwartz, Craig and Sheila Hige, Donald and Daniel DeNyse, Ryan and Kyle Williams, Tyler Herr and Jeffrey and Dominic Masa. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers, James and Frank Cerqua; and friends, Jack O'Brien and Larry TenEyck. All of the above mentioned, served as an audience for his constant jokes. Tony's family would like to thank Nicole and Colleen from Saratoga Community Hospice for their kindness and support during his illness. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188 or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020