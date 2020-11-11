1/1
Salvadore G. Pascucci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvadore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pascucci, Salvadore G. LATHAM Salvadore G. Pascucci, 76 of Verplanck Lane, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born and educated in Mechanicville, he was the son of the late Patrick J. and Celia Sparano Pascucci. Sal had retired from Conrail in 2004 after 40 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed traveling, horseracing, playing cards and spending time at the casino. Survivors include his wife Suzanne Keagle Pascucci; and his son Michael J. Pascucci (Natalia) of Ballston Spa. He was the stepfather of Michael T. Golonka of Delmar and Kevin E. Golonka of Queensbury. He was the brother of Marie R. Viall, Anthony F. Pascucci, and Rita Bowers (Rich) all of Mechanicville and the late Patrick T. Pascucci and Phyllis Grimes. He was the proud grandfather of Elena Pascucci, Matthew, Mason, Quintin and Sydney Golonka. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 - 1 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved