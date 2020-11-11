Pascucci, Salvadore G. LATHAM Salvadore G. Pascucci, 76 of Verplanck Lane, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born and educated in Mechanicville, he was the son of the late Patrick J. and Celia Sparano Pascucci. Sal had retired from Conrail in 2004 after 40 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed traveling, horseracing, playing cards and spending time at the casino. Survivors include his wife Suzanne Keagle Pascucci; and his son Michael J. Pascucci (Natalia) of Ballston Spa. He was the stepfather of Michael T. Golonka of Delmar and Kevin E. Golonka of Queensbury. He was the brother of Marie R. Viall, Anthony F. Pascucci, and Rita Bowers (Rich) all of Mechanicville and the late Patrick T. Pascucci and Phyllis Grimes. He was the proud grandfather of Elena Pascucci, Matthew, Mason, Quintin and Sydney Golonka. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 - 1 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com