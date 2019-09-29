Crisafulli, Salvatore A. WESTERLO Salvatore "Sam" A. Crisafulli, 84, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born on March 30, 1935, in Albany and was the son of the late Carmello and Paulina (Sidoti) Crisafulli. He served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 during the Korean War, attaining the rank of private first class and he received the Good Conduct Medal. He was a co-founder of Crisafulli Brother's Plumbing & Heating in Albany for over 30 years, before retiring in 1986. He was dedicated to the N.Y.S. Conservation Region 4 Council and enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating on the Hudson. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha A. (Tibbetts) Crisafulli; his loving children, Susan (Matty) W. Lennon, Mark A. (Patricia) Crisafulli and Cynthia A. Young; his cherished grandchildren, Shawn Williams, Ashley (Scott) Harris, Martyna Crisafulli, Christopher Young and Hannah Belle Young; his adored great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Pannetti and Paulina (Tom) Dorsey and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Matthew W. Crisafulli; and his brothers, Anthony Crisafulli and Carmello Crisafulli. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends with love. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Calling hours will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Salvatore A. Crisafulli. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019