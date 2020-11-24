Carbonare, Salvatore "Sam" WEST ALBANY Salvatore "Sam" D. Carbonare, 85 of West Albany, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Salvatore D. Carbonare Sr. and Angelina Zanello Carbonare. Sam was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary in 2018. He was a foreman for Albany County Highway Dept. for many years. Following retirement, he worked part time for the Town of Colonie. Sam was a life member of the West Albany Fire Dept and a member of the former West Albany Emergency Relief Squad. Sam enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his garden. He was a fan of the New York Jets and Mets. Sam loved his cherished family and will be dearly missed. He was the father of Susan (Bob) Saddlemire and Debbie Sciotti (Darren Curtis). He was the brother of Ann Guerro and the late Anthony, Mary, Vernice, Antoinette and Rose. Sam is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sam's family on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com