1/
Salvatore "Sam" Carbonare
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carbonare, Salvatore "Sam" WEST ALBANY Salvatore "Sam" D. Carbonare, 85 of West Albany, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Salvatore D. Carbonare Sr. and Angelina Zanello Carbonare. Sam was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary in 2018. He was a foreman for Albany County Highway Dept. for many years. Following retirement, he worked part time for the Town of Colonie. Sam was a life member of the West Albany Fire Dept and a member of the former West Albany Emergency Relief Squad. Sam enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his garden. He was a fan of the New York Jets and Mets. Sam loved his cherished family and will be dearly missed. He was the father of Susan (Bob) Saddlemire and Debbie Sciotti (Darren Curtis). He was the brother of Ann Guerro and the late Anthony, Mary, Vernice, Antoinette and Rose. Sam is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sam's family on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved