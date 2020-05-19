Gatto, Salvatore LOUDONVILLE Salvatore "Sam" Gatto, age 82, formerly of Latham and Loudonville, passed away on May 14, 2020. Sam served his country in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer stationed in South Korea. Upon being discharged, Sam was employed by Pepsi in Latham for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a lifelong Yankees and NY Giants fan and attended many games with friends and family. You would always know if he was watching a game because he would yell at the TV. Sam was born on March 16, 1938, in Albany to Salvatore and Anna Gatto (predeceased) as the youngest of five children, Phyllis, Rose, Anthony and Josephine (all predeceased). He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; daughter, Kelly and her husband Jerry; son, Anthony and his wife Megan; six grandchildren, Christiana Angerami, Lenny Angerami, Anthony Angerami (Michele), Veronica Wilson (Michael), Kevin Stone (Bekah) and Mary Grace Stone; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Dr. Gordon and the nurses on 4 Pavilion. Sam was a man who stood by his family and loved them above himself. He was selfless to a fault. Sam has now gone onto his heavenly reward. The scriptures assure us that when our earthly house, our tabernacle is dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, but eternal in the heavens. One day we will see him again. A private service is being held at the request of the family. If you would like to make a donation as a remembrance to Sam, one may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: http://www.alz.org. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.