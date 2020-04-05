Ilardo, Salvatore ALBANY Salvatore Ilardo, 97 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, with his children by his side. Salvatore was born in Lascari, Palermo, Sicily and was an Armed Forces of Italy World War II Veteran. He emigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1966. He was employed as a laborer for Laborers Local 190. Salvatore loved to garden and tend to his land in Albany and in Sicily during his annual trips with his wife to Italy. Salvatore will be remembered for his love of his fig and lemon trees, that he would nurture and prune every year, the smell of his freshly baked bread, his cellar filled with homemade cured meats, olives, cheeses and wine, that he would bring to every family gathering and most of all, for his love and dedication to his family and friends. Salvatore was predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Rosa, in October 2018. He is survived by his children, Andrew Ilardo (the late Barbara K.) of Albany, Rosa A. Commisso (Charles) of Albany and Sandy A. Commisso (Rocco) of Guilderland; his grandchildren, Joanne Bellefeuille (James), Salvatore Ilardo (Bobbie-Jo), Vincenzo C. Commisso (Ashley), Salvatore J. Commisso (Tina), Michael A. Commisso (Juliana), Maria E. Zabinski (Frank), Rosa G. Commisso, Salvatore A. Commisso and Christina A. Commisso; his great-grandchildren, Brandon and Julia Bellefeuille, Andrew and Sophia (James), Mia, Elena and Lilliana Ilardo, Vito and Viviana Commisso, Luca and Leo Commisso and Mila Zabinski; and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the State of New York, there will be no public visitation and funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020