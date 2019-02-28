Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore "Sam" Persico. View Sign

Persico, Salvatore "Sam" RAVENA Salvatore G. "Sam" Persico entered eternal life Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at home on his 85th birthday with his loving family by his side. Sam was born and lived in Ravena all his life and attended Ravena-Coeymans High School. He was the son of the late Bernardino and Assunta Persico. Sam worked for the former N.Y. Central Railroad for 10 years and retired in 2003 from LaFarge Cement Co. after 41 years of service. Sam enjoyed Texas Hold'em poker and was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Giants fan. His true joy in life was his family, his devoted wife, loving children and cherished grand and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Carol A. Burnett Persico; children, Lynda (Martin) Persico Lombardo, Salvatore Jr. (Jill) Persico, Sandra (Rocco) Losavio; grandchildren, Samantha Bailey, Nicole (Shawn) Harris, Amanda Persico, Rocco, Alexandra and Gianna Losavio; great- grandchildren, Ryan and Aiden Harris and Logan Church; and many nieces and nephews. Sam was predeceased by his brothers, Frank, Elmer, Anthony and James Persico; and sister Josephine DeMatteo. Friends and family may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sam may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205.







19 Pulver Ave

Ravena , NY 12143

