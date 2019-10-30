McCaffrey, Sam E. ALBANY The family of Sam E. McCaffrey is heartbroken to announce his passing in the early morning hours of October 24, 2019. Sam was a true renaissance man whose love of music, art, and history encompassed his life. Sam was happiest riding "top-down" in his Jeep Wrangler through the Adirondack Mountains listening to his favorite tunes. His kindness, charisma and benevolent nature made him loved by all who met him. Sam was a curious life-long learner with many interests. He could be found birding in the woods, volunteering at Saratoga Battlefield, attending a book reading or visiting a museum immersed in the beauty of art. Music fed his soul and attending live music events was his church. Sam was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School, SUNY Potsdam and The Rockefeller School of Public Policy. He was employed by the New York State Teachers Retirement System. He is survived by his parents, Karen Kramarchyk and Tim McCaffrey; his loving sisters, Tess Lorraine and Emma Kate McCaffrey; his soulmate and boon companion Ashleigh Williams; his best friend Geoffery Vanderwoude; and his tribe of like-minded souls, DJ, Ben, Mary, Kevin, Zach, Nick, Andrew, and Alice, you know who you are. A celebration of Sam's life will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany, 405 Washington Avenue, Albany. All are welcome to attend. When you have a moment or need some peace, go outside and listen to the trees. He'll be there. To leave a message for Sam's family and for driving directions please visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019