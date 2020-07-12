Jarvis-Viall, Samantha Marie JOHNSONVILLE Samantha Marie Jarvis-Viall, age 23, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Samantha was born in Albany and was an amazing daughter to Chad and Jamie (Sweeney) Viall Sr. She was a loving sister to her younger brother Chad Viall Jr. and sister Gianna Viall. Samantha met the love of her life and found her diamond in the rough when she married Thomas Edward Jarvis-Viall on Christmas day 2018. She was a wonderful mother to the light of her world, their son, Linkyn Michael Jarvis-Viall. She is also survived by her great-grandmother Edith McMillen; grandparents James and Bonnie Sweeney, Gary and Laurie Viall. She was extremely close to many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Hoosic Valley Community Church, 2024 Route 40, Schaghticoke with face covering required in accordance with CDC guidelines. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com